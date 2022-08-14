Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned Miss South Africa 2022 during the competition’s finale on Saturday night at Time Square’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

She beat nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the title.

The 23-year-old is from Tzaneen in Limpopo.

She holds a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently working for an asset management firm.

Nokeri describes herself as a compassionate, courageous, and relentlessly resilient woman who wants to be in the rooms where decisions are made about educational and skills development in South African schools with the hopes of sharing meaningful insights that will advance the country.

The University of Pretoria has graduated the newly crowned Miss SA

“ Another UP alum takes the Miss SA crown. Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss SA and UP alumna, Ndavi Nokeri. Nokeri graduated with a Bachelor of Investment Management in 2022,” the university said on Twitter.

Another UP alum takes the #MissSA title 👑 Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss SA and UP alumna, Ndavi Nokeri. Nokeri graduated with a bachelor of Investment Management in 2022. She hails from Tzaneen, Limpopo.#ProudlyUP #UPAlumni #WomenOfUP

#UniversityOfPretoria https://t.co/URqQXUluDD — University of Pretoria (@UPTuks) August 13, 2022

YOUR MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2022 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/O1CresYyN6 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2022