Friends and family of newly-crowned Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri say she has always shown self-discipline and drive to succeed from a young age.

Nokeri, who was born and bred in the dusty village of Gavaza before relocating to the town of Tzaneen, was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 a weekend ago.

Her win marks the return of the Miss SA crown to Limpopo after Shudufhadzo Musida’s rein in 2020.

Mndavazi Nokeri , popularly known as Ndavi, matriculated from Ben Voster high school in Tzaneen. Her former teachers recall her as one of the best learners in her grade school.

Former high school teacher at the school, Ane Simpson, says the school is proud of Nokeri’s achievement as Miss SA.

Simpson says she has put their school on the map. She says during Nokeri’s High School days she collected many awards at the school and she was good in all her subjects.

Simpson says her character is a true reflection of the teachings from the school.

Her best friend recalls the first time Nokeri decided to enter the Miss South Africa pageant after attending last year’s crowning ceremony in Cape Town.

“And then last year she came to Stellenbosch to visit me. She said she wanted to go and watch Miss South Africa. She said I had to come ‘because next year I’m going to enter this competition’. At first, I was doubting. She was so committed; she had so much confidence that she is going to do this and she is going to win.”

Nokeri’s former high school has also joined the multitudes in celebrating her victory.

“The school is very proud as the intelligence and characteristics that she portrayed during the contest are part of Ben Voster’s teachings” says Ane’ Simpson, former teacher.

Her overjoyed mother says Nokeri had always strived for excellence.

“I was so happy when Ndavi’s name was called on stage as the family was nervous on her behalf during the ceremony” Betty Nokeri, mother.

“Parents must support their children in all the positive things that they participate in,” says Moses Nokeri, father.

A homecoming visit to Gavaza village and the town of Tzaneen has been scheduled for next weekend.

VIDEO: SABC speaks to Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022