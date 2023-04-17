The fraud and corruption trial against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales, is back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.

Zuma is facing charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering over the arms deal procurement in the late 1990s.

During the last court proceedings, Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the case after Zuma instituted private prosecution against state prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, and legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.

A new judge is expected to preside over Zuma’s case.

Judge Koen outlined reasons which led him to recuse himself earlier this year: “Regardless of the outcome of the private prosecution, the objective facts however are that I have expressed strong views contrary to the arguments and arguments that are advanced by Mr Zuma in respect of the alleged unlawful disclosure of his medical condition and these lie at the foundation of his criminal charge and private prosecution and the issue is whether as a result of the private prosecution, Mr Downer should now be removed.”

More details in the report below: