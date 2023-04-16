The South African National Civil Organisation (SANCO) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is mobilising support for former President Jacob Zuma ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

Zuma and the French arms company Thales are facing a number of charges, including fraud, corruption and money laundering in relation to the arms deal procurement.

Provincial SANCO Treasurer Thulani Gamede says their support for Zuma has been ongoing.

He says that they are mobilising their comrades across the country in support of Zuma.

“As a person who is part of organizing the support of President Zuma from a very young age from 2005, we have been saying one and the same thing: President Zuma is being victimised by those who are actually fighting to put the black person down, but we will continue to mobilize. What I can assure you is that most of us are going to be there in full force in support of Baba President Jacob Zuma.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: