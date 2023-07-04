The Netball World Cup Trophy is on its way to Beaufort West in the Central Karoo. This after it was displayed in Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route earlier Tuesday.

After Beaufort West the tour will move to Prince Albert. The trophy was handed over from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape during a ceremony at the Tsitsikamma Cultural Village on Monday.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu says the tour has been a successful way of creating interest in the Netball World Cup.

“Sometimes it looks impossible until it is done. We’ve never thought we would be hosting a Netball World Cup in our wildest dreams. Sixty years down the line we are here hosting this world cup on behalf of Africa, not even on behalf of South Africa,” says Mafu.