The Netball World Cup trophy tour will join the National Youth Day celebration at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein today.

The trophy tour touched down in the Free State as part of its countrywide tour on June 13.

The trophy tour aims to generate interest in netball as a sporting code in general ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

It also aims to improve netball participation in the province and promote social cohesion and diversity. As part of the day’s activities, Deputy President, Paul Mashatile will hand over netball equipment.

