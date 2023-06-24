Netball fanatics and Kimberley residents have expressed excitement that the netball World Cup trophy is in the Northern Cape. The trophy made its stop in Kimberley and was received by a jubilant crowd who couldn’t wait to pose for pictures with it.

The Proteas Netball Squad is expected to take part in the Netball World Cup in July to be held in the Western Cape.

Those who were keen to see it could not contain their joy at the sight of it.

“We are very excited and happy that it is here and we feel that SA is going to win the world cup,” says a student.

“I am very excited that our school came to host the trophy tour and we are very grateful and supporting our team all the way,” adds a student.

Young netball players say the trophy is an inspiration that they will one day play for the national team.

“We have never had something like this in Kimberley. Not only does it boost our tourism but sport in general as well,” says a young player.

“I feel so excited and overwhelmed because it is the first time seeing the netball trophy come to Kimberley,” says another young player.

Netball South Africa President – Cecelia Molokwane says the tour is a way of bringing netball to the people.

“There are netball players here that need to be inspired, that need to see that they are also considered as netball players. They are part of the trophy tour and celebrating the world cup that is coming for the first time in 60 years in SA.”

The Northern Cape MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Desery Fienies says they are grateful that the trophy made it to the province.

“We are really excited especially for the young girls in the province. This is motivating them to play netball. So to the Proteas we are there for you, we support you. we know you will do your best.”

The trophy is expected to tour around all five districts of the Northern Cape before moving to the Eastern Cape.

Netball fanatics and Kimberley residents excitement over the netball World Cup trophy: