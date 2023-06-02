The Netball World Cup Trophy Tour has got underway at the Cradle of Humankind, northwest of Johannesburg on Friday.

Cradle of Humankind is one of the stops on the World Cup Trophy tour.

Invoking the spirit of the 2010 soccer World Cup, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has urged South Africans to get behind the Proteas as they host the first World Cup on African soil.

The Proteas Netball team is finalising preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup after a 15-member team was announced to represent the country in the first Netball World Cup to be staged in Cape Town.

The team’s head of medical, Dr Karen Schwabe describes the difficult task of ensuring that all of the selected players have a clean bill of health and are ready to go.

However, her task will be daunting, but she says it’s an honour and is raring to go.

The South African national netball team has its sights set on a podium finish when the Netball World Cup gets underway in Cape Town in July.

Proteas Captain Bongi Msomi says that the team has recorded some of their best results recently and they are champing at the bit to do well against the world’s best on home soil.

‘We definitely want a medal… give it a crack and have a medal.’

Road to the Netball World Cup 2023 | Handing over of Trophy to Tshwane:



Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu talking about the significance of South Africa hosting the Netball World Cup and today’s planned trophy bus tour. For full coverage, visit https://t.co/HJivEFGokp, the #SABCNews channel and @SABCPlus.#PutYourHandsUp… pic.twitter.com/fD0ITp6EsU — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) June 2, 2023