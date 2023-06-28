The Nelson Mandela Foundation has parted ways with its CEO, Sello Hatang. Hatang’s dismissal comes after complaints by some staff about his personal conduct in the workplace.

He was placed on special leave while he was serving notice for his resignation handed in on the second of May.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Nelson Mandela Foundation board, concluded that his behaviour was unbecoming and unacceptable for someone in Hatang’s position, recommending that he summarily gets dismissed.