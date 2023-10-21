Nelson Mandela Bay city manager placed on precautionary suspension

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

The decision was reached through a vote during an urgent council meeting that was called by the Speaker. Sixty-two councillors voted in favour of her suspension and 47 against.

The legitimacy and legality of the council meeting, which was called at short notice, was the bone of contention among councillors.

Nelson Mandela Metro Mayor Gary Van Niekerk said calling the council meeting at such short notice was to urgently deal with the Nqwazi issue because there will be serious consequences if the metro does not comply.

Council Speaker Eugene Johnson says, “The city manager has been suspended. A total of 62 councillors voted in favour of her suspension. The reason behind her suspension is the findings in the SIU report. Sidima Dyani will act as city manager for three months.”

Meanwhile, the EFF in the Nelson Mandela Bay region has welcomed Nqwazi’s precautionary suspension. The party says the decision to vote against her is long overdue.

Other parties such as the ANC and DA did not comment as the matter that was tabled was on green paper which prevents the public and members of the media from obtaining such information.

EFF regional chairperson Khaya Ngqisha says Nqwazi must be held accountable for her actions.

“We knew as EFF she was going to be suspended. The SIU report must be taken to a disciplinary committee, our people need service delivery, and we need to implement it. It’s not personal but it’s our organisational discussion, she must be accountable for her actions, so we are glad and now there is an Acting Speaker.”

