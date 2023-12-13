NCape premier receives backlash following flushing toilets budget

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul has received backlash on social media platforms following his tweet on Tuesday about 540 flushing toilets that will be constructed at Campbell to eradicate the bucket system and pit toilets for R120 million.

X users questioned the budget of the project, with some demanding a breakdown of the costs. However, some Campbell residents who are using buckets and pit toilets have welcomed the announcement, stating that it will also create employment.

Despite the government receiving backlash from some quarters of the community, these residents say they are relieved that they will finally get proper sanitation. It is not the first time that a flushing toilet project has been attempted. The previous project was abandoned a few years ago without a word from the Siyancuma municipality.

Campbell residents, who are now using the derelict structures for storage, say they are happy that the government is revisiting the project.

“It is such a nice feeling of the announcement made here yesterday, that we are going to get the new toilets and it seems like our water line and systems will also improve, I think it’s a good thing but the thing we want to see its results, we just don’t want to hear promises,” says Louna Springbok, resident.

“We are very grateful about that because it’s been a very long time since we use those toilets, when the premier made the announcement I felt that something is finally happening in our place, it’s time to fix things up,” says Millzane Abrams, resident.

These residents say their current toilets pose a health risk. They say they are happy that the project will bring employment too.

Social media users on X lambasted Premier Saul for his announcement. OUTA on X questioned who got the tender which they calculated to cost R222 000 per toilet.

While the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton Mckenzie tweeted that when he was Mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, they built toilets at R30 000 per unit.

Mckenzie also demanded a breakdown of the costs. The multi-million rand project is expected to start in January.

The office of Premier declined to comment on the announcement and now says it is a project of the Siyancuma Local Municipality.

The acting municipal manager at Siyancuma failed to respond to media enquiries on Wednesday.