National Assembly votes in favour of Gcaleka as new Public Protector

The National Assembly has approved the Ad Hoc Committee report that recommended that Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka be appointed to become the next Public Protector, with 244 MPs voting in favour of her appointment.

It needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass the resolution in favour of her appointment by the President. Gcaleka received more that the required votes of 240 MPs.

The ANC, IFP, GOOD party, NFP and Al Jama-ah all voted in favour of her being appointed.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa -Nqakula read the results.

“The result of the division are as follows. Yes, 244, the Nos, 12 and then abstention zero. The question is agreed to and Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is recommended for appointment as Public Protector. Honourable members the House is now adjourned, thank you very much.”

VIDEO | MPs vote in favour of Adv Kholeka Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector: