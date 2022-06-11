The government of Namibia has refuted allegations that its President Dr Hage Geingob has inappropriately used his office to assist South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in apprehending a suspect connected to a robbery that took place at his Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo.

It has been reported by various media houses in both Namibia and South Africa that Ramaphosa sought the assistance of Geingob in apprehending the suspect who had fled into Namibia

These allegations follow criminal charges that were laid by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, against the South African president. Fraser made a statement under oath which stated, “President Ramaphosa sought the assistance of the President of Namibia, President Hage Geingob in apprehending the suspect in Namibia.”

In a statement to the media the Namibian Presidency stressed the fact that the statement by Fraser does not make any allegation of criminality on the part of President Geingob, as has been suggested.

In June 2020 a suspect linked to the robbery at the President Ramaphosa’s farm was arrested by the Namibian Police upon reasonable suspicion that he had committed some immigration-related offences in Namibia. The suspect was fined and returned to South Africa in November 2020.

The Namibian Presidency says that those motivated by bad faith and ulterior motives have read more into Fraser’s statements than what was actually stated.

“The Presidency finds the politically motivated statements by some political leaders in South Africa, that criminal investigation be conducted against the President of the Republic of Namibia to be absurd and downright nonsensical,” wrote the office of the Namibian president.

