N2 at Botrivier now open to traffic

Roads agency, SANRAL, says that the N-2 at Botriver in the Overberg region of the Western Cape has been re-opened to traffic.

The road was closed about a month ago when the Botriver burst its banks and a portion of the busy road washed away during heavy downpours.

SANRAL’s Western Region Manager, Randall Cable, says the agency is mindful of the strategic and economic importance of the N-2 and appreciates the sacrifices made by road users in the aftermath of the destructive floods.

“It’s a huge relief to have the N2 opened at Botriver again. For people, goods, and services to once again have uninterrupted access along the garden route and the surrounding communities, we wish to thank all the road users for their patience during this time.

We are happy to report that the N2 section 2 at Botrivier is now open to traffic. This follows a four week road closure, where a portion of the road washed away when the Bot River burst its banks during the recent heavy rains experienced in the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/brLWozLliy — SANRAL (@SANRAL_za) October 30, 2023