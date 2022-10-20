The Redstone Concentrated solar thermal power project in the Northern Cape – which will relieve the energy burden on Eskom – is expected to be completed in 2024.

The solar power contract at Postmasburg was awarded to SolarReserve and ACWA power in 2015, by the Energy Department. It forms part of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the plant ahead of his 5th Presidential Imbizo in the province on Thursday.

The solar thermal power project is the first of its kind to be developed in Africa. The plant will see about 160 000 of these mirrors – generating electricity.

Ramaphosa engages media following visit to Redstone Concentrated Solar Power Thermal Plant:

Once completed it will produce about 480 000 megawatts of clean energy per year – and service 210 000 households.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says, ”The Northern Cape has really become the heart and the main reservoir of renewable energy. And of a special time and we are very fortunate that we will be able through our investment drive, to find a company like ACEA Power, which is the largest renewable energy company in the world, which is also involved in desalination.”

The Redstone CSP Plant project has to date created 972 jobs, with 1500 jobs expected at project peak. About 100 permanent jobs will be created during operations and maintenance phase. #JustTransition #LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FrJlyiFQyl — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, employees at the plant staged a protest outside. They allege they are being underpaid.

Red Solar employee Kagisho Lekwene says, ”Redstone – they are underpaying us. Presently, the rate is R44. but here we are getting R30 in labour. We thought as workers when we sit down because we tried to talk to them several times but they never came to us and negotiate this thing.”

After his walkabout, President Ramaphosa addressed the aggrieved workers, saying the R12-billion project is being financed through debt.

He says the employer and employees need to have a roundtable discussion on their grievances.

”Now when it comes to issues of workers and employers they go about affordability. The affordability of the business, and they are supposed to sit down with you and discuss those issues with you. Yes, we can afford this much. if it goes to this level then we are in trouble, we borrowed money and we don’t make enough money to pay.”

The R12-billion project forms part of 92 solar energy projects in the country, aiming to see light at the end of the tunnel.