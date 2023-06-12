The MangosuthuThe Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban says it will support police investigations into the murder of one of its lecturers, Chanlall Dwarika.

Dwarika was kidnapped and murdered earlier this month.

Court proceedings are expected to resume on Tuesday at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The State is opposing bail for Sihle Mkhize and Siyabonga Maye. The two suspects are accused of murder, theft and kidnapping.

Dwarika’s body was found in Inanda more than a week after he went missing.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Engagement at the MUT, Professor Nokuthula Sibiya says they want swift justice.

“Dwarika, as a lecturer in electrical engineering, contributed to this legacy. I believe he will be missed, not only by his current students but also by others because we have so many engineers out there who were trained by him. So he will be dearly missed. And again as I indicated he was a very sweet man.”