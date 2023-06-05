Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 61-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Chanlall Dwarika are scheduled to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Dwarika was allegedly abducted last week from his home in Sea Cow Lake in Durban. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing three men forcing him into his own vehicle before fleeing in his car.

At the weekend, police found Dawarika’s body in Inanda, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says another two suspects are still at large.

“A 61-year-old man was spotted missing on the 26th of May this year and a case was registered with police in greenwood park. Our investigations revealed that he was kidnapped, so in that case on kidnapping and carjacking, we arrested two suspects. Further investigation pointed out to bushes in Inanda where his body was recovered. He had injuries on his neck.”