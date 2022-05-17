The case of seven suspects accused of killing an elderly man in Cresta, Johannesburg has been postponed to Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. This happens after accused number two, who is the deceased’s domestic worker, failed to appear in court.

78-year-old Peter Richard Dobihal was reported missing by his tenant last month.

Police found his body buried in his garden after arresting four suspects including his gardener and domestic worker.

The victim’s vehicle was spotted driving around Johannesburg and the victim’s bank cards were allegedly used following his disappearance.