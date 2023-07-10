Attorney Ulrich Roux says his firm is representing three of the four people, who were recently assaulted by police officers on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg.

Assault cases have been opened against the now suspended officers, who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail.

”My firm represents three of the four occupants of the VW Polo. Our normal Labour Relations Act is for the police as well. So they have been suspended with immediate effect in the face of wrongdoing. We have also been contacted by the VIP protection services unit, who are now conducting an internal investigation into the matter to investigate the matter of these police officers. They will then make a finding and take further steps from there,” he says.

The investigation was after the footage surfaced, showing members of SAPS’ VIP Protection Services attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile attacking three civilians on the N1 highway. The video, taken by a motorist witnessing the attack shows one of the civilians who appears to be lying unconscious on the side of the road.

