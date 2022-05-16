The seven accused in the Cresta murder case are back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application.

The seven are accused of murdering an elderly man and burying his body in a shallow grave at his home in Cresta, Johannesburg. Peter Richard Dobihal, 78, was reported missing by his tenant on April 16, 2022.

Among the accused are the victim’s gardener and domestic worker. His car was spotted around Johannesburg and his bank cards were allegedly also being used after his disappearance.

The suspects are charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.