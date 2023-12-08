Murder and rape down, CIT heists and truck hijackings up in E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape province recorded a slight decrease of 1% and 11% in murder and rape cases respectively, while showing increases in other crimes.

The announcement was made by Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, releasing the province’s second quarter crime statistics.

The Chatty Police Station in Gqeberha reported 26 new murder cases in the second quarter, the highest number in the province, while the KwaDwesi Police Station had 17 fewer murder cases compared to the previous quarter.

The Scenery Park Police Station in the Buffalo City Metro, followed by Qumbu and KwaNobuhle at Kariega, had the most rape cases reported.

The Tsolo and Maluti police stations showed a decline in rape cases, with both reporting 16 fewer cases.

MEC Nqatha says they are concerned about rape cases.

Despite the decrease in contact and sexual crimes, cash-in-transit robberies, kidnapping and truck hijacking remain high in the province.

Cash-in-transit robberies increased from nine cases to 16 compared to the previous quarter.

Truck hijackings also increased from 42 cases to 60 cases, with the most cases reported in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene says they will handle the cash-in-transit robberies.

The province also saw an increase in kidnappings, with 53 cases reported in Nelson Mandela Bay alone during the second quarter.

More details in the report below: