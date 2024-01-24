Multi-Party Charter leaders to brief media on plans to grow economy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Party representatives in the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa are expected to brief the media in Durban on Wednesday.

Eleven opposition parties have come together in a pre-election agreement in a bid to ensure that the governing African National Congress (ANC) achieves below 50% of votes.

In a joint statement, the Multi-Party Charter says it intends to brief the media on how it intends to grow the economy and create jobs. It says that in order to do this it intends to open the economy, to increase global competitiveness.

Last year, during the Multi-Party Charter’s meeting with civil society organisations, the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhusen said the instability in the Johannesburg Metro coalition government has the potential to cast serious doubt on any formidable coalition government at the national and provincial level in the future.

Steenhuisen and seven other Charter leaders listened to community organisations on what needs to be done to unseat the ANC in the 2024 national elections.

VIDEO: In September, Rise Mzansi rejected an invitation to join the Multi-Party Charter:

