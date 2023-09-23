The body of a missing 8-year-old from Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has been found.

Snethemba Ngcece went missing a week ago.

Her parents joined other community members in an extensive search of the area yesterday when her body was found.

The circumstances around the discovery remain unclear. Police are yet to confirm the latest development.

Meanwhile, a second child, eight-year-old Lwenkosi Khawula who went missing a month ago from the neighbouring area of Mswillili, remains missing.

