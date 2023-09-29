Tickets for next weekend’s much anticipated MTN8 final between defending champions and run-away log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates are already sold out.

Tickets for the match at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium only went on sale at three o’clock yesterday afternoon and were sold out by nine o’clock this morning.

Tickets were available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide at R100 per ticket.

This will be the fourth MTN8 final in a row at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue in Durban.

The match kicks off at six o’clock on Saturday evening, and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other safety and security role players to ensure a safe and secure event.