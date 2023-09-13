Solly Msimanga will lead the Democratic Alliance’s campaign to win the highly-contested province of Gauteng in the 2024 general elections.

The party made the announcement today in Johannesburg at a festival event attended by scores of members.

Msimanga who last month was elected leader of the DA in Gauteng beat out National and Provincial MPs Ghaleb Cachalia and Khumo Ramulifho respectively to bag the position.

Solly Msimanga on a mission to unite DA ahead of 2024 polls:

The announcement was made by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“He is a son of Attridgeville previously served as the mayor of the capital city of the country as leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature and also your current leader here in Gauteng.

It gives me great pleasure today to announce that our premier candidate that will lead our fight into next year’s election – that will lead each one of you into battle every single day and will be with ours in the trenches selling the vote – is none other than my good friend, Solly Msimanga.”