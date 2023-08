Solly Msimanga has been re-elected as the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leader in Gauteng.

It was a two-horse race for the Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng top position at Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand where one thousand delegates voted.

The provincial chair is Fred Nel.

Msimanga beat Nkhumeni Ramulifho in the poll.

Msimanga says the DA is focused on winning the province in next year’s general elections.

Solly Msimanga re-elected as DA leader in Gauteng