A 17-year-old boy – charged for the alleged rape of his 54-year-old aunt – is due to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

He was last week arrested for allegedly raping his aunt in Kameelpoort, near Vaalbank – between the months of April and September.

“The case which is being investigated by the family, child protection and sexual offences unit, has been given attention where the suspect was arrested on Thursday 22 September 2022. He appeared in the Mbibana Magistrate’s court, on Friday 23 September 2022, where he was remanded in custody and the case postponed to 26 September 2022,” says Police spokesperson Donald Mdluli.

GBV pandemic

In a statement the police say, the aunt lost her patience as she could no longer handle the abuse anymore.

It is further alleged that the victim warned him multiple times to stop his abuse, but the plea reportedly fell on deaf ears. She, therefore, reported the matter to the authorities.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has urged victims to come forward and report their cases.

“Women should break the silence on gender-based violence issues which have engulfed our communities. This calls for all of us to commit ourselves to fight this pandemic,” says Manamela.