Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating the cause of a collision between a bakkie and a minibus on the R40 road in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Six people were killed and several others injured in the collision which happened last night.

Provincial traffic authorities say one of the vehicles hit a pedestrian before the crash.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

Related video: Police probe cause of fatal Mpumalanga crash