The Mpumalanga government is accused of frustrating student traffic officers whose enrolment to the Bushbuckridge Traffic College was abruptly terminated last year.

The provincial government suspended the learnership programme after allegations of misconduct and corruption were levelled against officials. It is alleged that some students were not qualified to be on the learnership but unscrupulous officials enrolled them nonetheless.

Mpumalanga Traffic Training College suspends programme, students cry foul:

The students claim that they are being overlooked for re-enrolment and that some will soon be over the age limit to qualify for the programme.

One of the students, Basani Nkuna called on the provincial government to complete its investigation into the matter and allow those cleared back to the college.

“We were still waiting for the investigations that was still going on after the investigation we did not get a report on what was our fault as individuals, what are the results of the report of the investigation. But what happened we were just thrown out without any knowledge and then we came back some of our concerns about things like he said we must re-apply but, on the re-application, there are people who were above 35 who did not qualify to apply anymore.”

Meanwhile, the provincial Community Safety and Security Liaison Department Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says all students will be considered. He says those who don’t qualify were informed.

“When the advert was initially placed in the media inviting suitable candidates to apply there were requirements that were set. Some of those learners unfortunately did not meet those requirements, they would not qualify to be considered because there are issues of age how these forms were filled and many other issues as per the directive of the advert itself. We gave those learners feedback with regards those developments.”