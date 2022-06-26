The Nkuna family at Magudu in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, is devastated following the disappearance of their sister who went missing last month.

According to the family, Eunice Nkuna (47), went missing on the 28th of May at Magudu Village. The family alleges that the police refused to help them. The family says they are not coping with her disappearance.

Her sister Nomalanga Nkuna-Maziya says the family is struggling to cope with the situation and that she is frustrated. She says she would accept whatever condition they find her sister in.

Frustrated

“Even if she is dead I’m going to accept it. At least I would have closure but now she is missing, I don’t know anything. I’m frustrated, her kids, and the whole family is frustrated. So, if you can help us, we will really appreciate it. We really need her. It is very painful and difficult, especially for me because she is my only sister.”

Nkuna’s husband, Enock Sifunda is also disturbed about his wife’s disappearance saying the reason why the investigation is taking this long is that the statements are not corroborating. He says in the first incident they had reported that she had requested to go to a church service in Swaziland, to which she then left on Friday for Swaziland.

“She went to Matsamo Board Post through Swaziland. She came out at Oshoek. She further proceeded to Breightbridge and she spent more than nine days there if I remember correctly. I was calling Swaziland. I was calling everyone to find out where my wife is and only to find out that she was with Nomalanga as well.”

The Mpumalanga police say they are doing everything in their power to find her.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says they can confirm that Nkuna went missing on the 28th of May and the matter was reported to the police after 12 days.

“We have everything in our powers to investigate and we are still continuing with our investigations. We have involved our K9 unit and other units in terms of ensuring we search for Miss Nkuna and so far, we have not found her. We request the public to assist us … (anyone) who might have the information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the crime stop number 086001011.” Mohlala adds.