Mpumalanga family accuse police of delays in DNA identity of son

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sifunda family in Mahushu outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga are accusing the police of delaying the DNA identification processes of their loved one. The family wants to bury their son, Thapelo, whose remains are allegedly with the police.

The family believes his skeletal remains were found in bushes nearby his home in July last year by initiates.

Thapelo’s father, Jabulani Sifunda, says several items belonging to him were found near the remains.

“Police took us to where the remains where found. We indeed found some of his things which were there with the remains and we even found his sandal which proves it was him. The police even told us that its him but it first needs to be proven through the DNA test as the government instruct before they release the body for burial.”

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Donald Mdhluli has requested the family to remain patient as they are doing the best to assist.

“For now, I can indicate during the discovery of the remains in July 2023, there are samples that were collected. However, the lab requested again for more additional samples to be taken from the remains. So, we are hopeful that at the end of the day it will be determined as whose remains are those.”