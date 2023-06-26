Stem cell transplant survivor Robin Lewis and his wife Jolandie from Mpumalanga will be embarking on the first-ever inter-continental drive to raise awareness about stem cell donation in August 2023.

Lewis underwent a stem cell transplant 5 years ago to treat a genetic disorder that can cause health problems like tumours and leukaemia.

The over 100 000 kilometre journey, across 64 countries through Africa, Europe and Asia in ten years, hopes to sign up thousands of donors en route and to help find matches for patients in need of bone marrow stem cell transplants.

The couple has partnered with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. Head of Donor Recruitment at the Bone Marrow Registry Nadia Chalkley says, “This journey would stretch over 3 continents, 64 countries to create awareness about blood cancer, stem cell transplants and anaemia which is what Robyn was diagnosed with…”

“Robyn and his wife Yolandie have been working diligently for 4 years, developing the fire truck that runs on recycled cooking oil and she will be taking on a ten-year journey through South Africa, up Africa through Europe and Asia and they will be creating awareness and signing up new donors…” Chalkley says.

