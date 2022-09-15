The Chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry probing the fitness of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has described as disrespectful yet unsurprising, the recent behaviour displayed by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

It comes after Chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi was threatened by Mpofu at the inquiry following his refusal to postpone this week’s hearings.

Mpofu wants a postponement because of Friday’s court application, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance will be appealing the lifting of Mkhwebane’s suspension by the Western Cape High Court.

Dyantyi says regardless of the disruptions, the committee remains focused on their work.

“I regarded it as a sideshow in relation to the important work of this committee. So we regard what was done by Adv. Mpofu as a distraction. We have run a transparent process with everything that we have been dealing with,” says Dyantyi.

Furthermore, “We were not surprised by the kind of disrespect that he would have displayed throughout. But we had an approach that we were going to remain focused and get this job done. He certainly must be assisted – and we are working on that already – he must be assisted to walk back the line he crossed,” explain Dyantyi.

