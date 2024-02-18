Parliament hits back at Hlophe’s bid to halt impeachment vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament has hit back at suspended Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe’s application to stop an impeachment vote against him this week.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on a report that recommends the removal of Hlophe and retired Judge Nkola Motata on Wednesday.

Parliament has filed a reply affidavit in the Western Cape High Court, arguing, among others, that the current laws allow it to proceed with the matter involving the removal of the judges.

Hlophe argues that the NA should have done its own investigation into their conduct.

Motata is facing impeachment for a drunk driving case in 2007 and Hlophe for influencing two retired Constitutional Court judges in 2008 in the matter involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales.

