The chairperson of the Section 194 committee, Qubudile Dyantyi, has decided not to recuse himself from chairing the committee probing the fitness of the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

Mkhwebane had again asked Dyantyi, this time in a recusal application, to recuse himself, alleging that Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and the late Tina Joemat-Petterson tried to solicit a R200 000 bribe from her husband to make the inquiry go away.

Dyantyi says Mkhwebane failed to provide all the recordings she relied on in the recusal application.

He adds that while he fully disclosed and provided screenshots of WhatsApp communication between him and the late Joemat-Petterson, Mkhwebane failed to do so.

He denies bribing or otherwise soliciting a bribe through the late Joemat-Petterson or that he acted in any manner that was unfair to Mkhwebane.

VIDEO | Mkhwebane wants Dyantyi to recuse himself: