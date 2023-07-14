Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has again asked for the chairperson of the section 194 committee, Qubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself. Her legal representatives say they have submitted their written recusal request to the committee.

Advocate Mkhwebane alleges that Richard Dyantyi, African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, allegedly tried to solicit a R200 000 bribe from her husband, to make the enquiry into her fitness to hold office, go away.

She alleges that Dyantyi tried to deflect from these allegations by accusing her of delaying tactics in the enquiry.

The application asks for Mkwebane’s legal team to be allowed to make an oral application to the committee – in which she will provide evidence and information relating to the alleged bribery.

Last month Mkhwebane held a media briefing on the allegations of bribery by some members of the Section 194 Inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

Adv. Mkhwebane media briefing on bribery allegations 13 JUNE 2023:

ConCourt rules on Mkhwebane’s suspension

On Thursday the Constitutional Court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had nothing to gain by suspending Mkhwebane because the investigation into the Phala Phala saga continued in her absence.

This follows the Western Cape High Court’s order, declaring her suspension invalid.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in June last year.

