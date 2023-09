A protest has erupted at the intersection of Perth Road and Portland Avenue in Westdene, west of Johannesburg.

It is not clear at this stage what the protest is about.

However, several roads have been closed to traffic.

Protest action: corner Perth and Portland Rd, Westdene, JHB. pic.twitter.com/PkQnId6IgP — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 19, 2023