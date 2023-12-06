Motorists urged to exercise caution during holiday travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Automobile Association (AA) has urged motorists, passengers and pedestrians to be vigilant on the road ahead of the expected traffic volume peaks as travelers head to various holiday destinations. Schools across South Africa officially close for 2023 next week.

Traffic is expected to increase on all major routes including the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal and the N4 through Mpumalanga.

Motorists are urged to have their vehicles inspected before they travel.

The AA’s Eleanor Mavimbela, “A good attitude while on the road is vital. Law enforcement efforts will intensify during the holiday period but it’s still the responsibility of every road user to be courteous to others and to observe the rules of the road. Speed limits are not targets, and seatbelts are not just accessories. Drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and even those on motorbikes should not use electronic devices, and everyone, including front passengers, should focus on the road.”