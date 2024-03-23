N3 closure warning for KwaZulu-Natal motorists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal motorists are advised of the closure of the N3 between the N2 EB Cloete Interchange or Spaghetti Junction, and the M7 Farningham Ridge Interchange.

The closure that started on Saturday afternoon is expected to last until 4 am on Monday.

This is to facilitate the demolition of the St James or Spine Road Eastern Bridge structure and the Lancaster Road Bridge. It is part of upgrades to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety.

Heavy motor vehicles traveling east and north of Durban are encouraged to make use of the M19. The M13 or King Cetshwayo highway is available for light vehicles traveling eastward in this period.