Western Cape motorists urged to abide by the rules

Western Cape traffic authorities together with various other law enforcement agencies will be conducting integrated operations on the province’s roads over the Easter weekend.

The operations form part of plans to keep residents and visitors safe on Western Cape roads during the busy holiday period.

Officers will be checking vehicle and driver fitness while reminding motorists to drive responsibly and follow the rules of the road.

Provincial traffic authorities will be out in full force, this Easter weekend. As the province braces for high volumes of traffic on its roads, various operations will be conducted to prevent crashes and ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destination.

“Our operation here today is focussed on checking vehicle documentation, ensuring that vehicles that are leaving the province are roadworthy, encouraging and reminding people to please be safe on our roads, do not speed do not drink and drive, and abide by the instructions of our traffic officers,” says Ricardo Mackenzie, MEC for Mobility: Western Cape.

Operational deployments will be informed by data analysis and boosted by advanced systems and technology. And the province is expecting high volumes of traffic, travelling in and out Western Cape for Easter.

“We’re on our way to Swellendam for the easter weekend with our family and friends and we are very happy to see the amount of effort everyone is putting into keeping our roads safe for the families,” says one driver.

“I think it’s a great thing I can see the roads are very busy today and there’s a lot of people who are speeding and a lot of people are overloaded so I think it’s very good,” another driver says.

“The road is busy so you must have safety at all times, and you must think for the other man so that you and him must be safe on the road,” another driver explains.

The province is offering free vehicle checks to the public in various areas, to ensure that the vehicles are roadworthy ahead of their journey, as part of their Easter road safety campaign. The free ten-point vehicle inspection covers essential components, including tyres, brakes and lights.

Video: Easter Traffic – Western Cape motorists urged to abide by the rules, ensure vehicles are roadworthy