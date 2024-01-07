Motorists urged to be cautious as rain, thundershowers expected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service says motorists travelling from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng today can expect a 60% chance of rain and thundershowers along their route.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase as holidaymakers travel back home.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula says there is a moderate risk of severe weather conditions.

“From KZN to Gauteng, we are seeing a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers. We are seeing it mainly in the afternoon. There are areas in Mpumalanga that are experiencing thunderstorms at the moment, but we expect them to start moderating. Most of the rain we are expecting is in the afternoon. There is a yellow level one alert out for KZN for today, though we will continue monitoring it.”

12h14 07/01 #N3Weather: Clear conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara up to Heidelberg. Please drive safely and take care. (05) — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Phakula has urged all motorists to be cautious.

“We urge those, especially those who will be travelling, to park in garages or find a safe area until the rain has stopped, and then they can proceed with their route to their destination.”

