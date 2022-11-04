Johannesburg residents have been warned to exercise caution on the roads following continued downpours in Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also warned of heavy rain, hail and possible localised flooding in some areas this afternoon.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says motorists should reduce speed and avoid driving on flooded roads.

Fihla says, “We have been experiencing continual showers in Johannesburg and other surrounding areas and with these unfavourable conditions on the road. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, please switch your vehicle headlights on for better visibility to see and be seen.”

“Torrential rains may cause some roads to be flooded so motorists are advised to avoid really flooded roads and low-lying bridges which may cause vehicles to be swept away and also face the danger of drowning,” Fihla says.

South African Weather

Meanwhile, the Meiringspoort Pass, which links the Little and Central Karoo, has been closed due to heavy flash flooding.

Head of Disaster Management in the Garden Route, Gerhard Otto, says the pass was closed last night after heavy rains caused the river alongside the road to flood. He says they’ll continue to monitor the situation.

Otto says, “At this point in time, the poort is still closed. We hope that the teams will be able to clean the road in areas where there are branches etcetera that has washed up in the flood. We are hoping for the pass to be opened by midday today.”

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 4.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/Je0SiijCDX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 4, 2022