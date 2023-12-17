Motorist robbed at gunpoint on N1 near Musina

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A motorist was robbed of an undisclosed sum of money by armed individuals on the N1 near Musina in Limpopo. According to police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba, the victim, traveling with passengers, had his vehicle obstructed by the robbers in two sedans. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

“The complainant recounted that he and five other passengers were driving when their vehicle was blocked by suspects in a silver VW Golf GTI and a silver VW Polo. The suspects, brandishing firearms, proceeded to rob them of cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money before making their escape. The victim promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to the opening of an armed robbery case as efforts are under way to locate and apprehend the suspects.”