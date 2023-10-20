Bail judgment reserved for suspected Limpopo cash-in-transit robbers

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has reserved judgment on the bail application of four of the five accused linked to 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers who were gunned down by police in Louis Trichardt.

They were arrested for the alleged possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud. They were arrested on the same day that the 19 had a shootout with police at a safe house in Eltivillas suburb, Louis Trichardt, last month. The matter has been postponed to Monday next week.

One of the four accused, Vusimuzi Ramabekae, has abandoned his bail application. This comes after the court found that he was out on parole when he was arrested last month. The court will make a ruling on Monday on whether the three accused who proceeded with their application are granted bail or not. The fifth accused, Charity Makhwedzana, was released on bail for R1 500 two weeks ago.

18 suspects killed in a shootout with police in Limpopo: