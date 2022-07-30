Former Deputy President of the African National Congress (ANC) Kgalema Motlanthe has called for the strengthening of the governing party’s Integrity Committee.

Motlanthe speaks about conference considerations :

The committee was set up in 2013 to protect the image of the ANC and to enhance its standing in society, by ensuring that action is taken to deal with public officials, leaders and members who face allegations of improper conduct.

Motlanthe says the party’s leadership should be decisive on issues of misconduct and that the constitutional laws which also govern the organisation should be very strictly adhered to.

The committee is currently led by party elders including George Mashamba and Sophie Williams De Bruyn.

More resources

Head of Policy, Jeff Radebe says the party’s Integrity Commission will be capacitated with all the needed resources by the party as a legally constituted structure of the ANC.

This is after Commission Chairperson, George Mashamba expressed a “lack of resources” as a major obstacle for the commission to do its work.

The commission met with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, seeking clarity on the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

Radebe says the commission has to be capacitated, because it will have a huge task in the next months, as ANC members implicated in the State Capture Commission report, will be subjected to appear before it.

“We’re very concerned about the capacity of the Integrity Commission. So as we speak now, through the SGs office, they are busy trying to increase the Integrity Commission. The task team has also met with the integrity commission where we discussed some of the intervention where we can be able to assist them in ensuring that they can be able to discharge their responsibilities.”

Party not on a decline

National spokesperson of the ANC Pule Mabe says the Party’s Policy Conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg is proceeding well and that there are no issues that could lead to its collapse.

He was addressing the media at the conference, which runs until Sunday and he rejected claims that the ANC is on a decline.

“There were no issues that would have created a worry or concern, or something that sought to suggest that the Policy Conference may collapse. We’re almost going towards two-million now, which basically suggests that we are not an organisation in decline, we’re a growing formation. There’s no organisation in this country that has got the membership that the ANC has got, we pride ourselves with that. The biggest network that the ANC has got is its own members,” says Mabe.