African National Congress (ANC) Head of Policy, Jeff Radebe says the party’s integrity commission will be capacitated with all the needed resources by the party as a legally constituted structure of the ANC.

This is after Commission Chairperson, George Mashamba expressed a “lack of resources” as a major obstacle for the commission to do its work.

The commission met with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, seeking clarity on the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

Radebe says the commission has to be capacitated, because it will have a huge task in the next months, as ANC members implicated in the State Capture Commission report, will be subjected to appear before it.

“We’re very concerned about the capacity of the integrity commission. So as we speak now, through the SGs office, they are busy trying to increase the integrity commission. The task team has also met with the integrity commission where we discussed some of the intervention where we can be able to assist them in ensuring that they can be able to discharge their responsibilities.”

Video: Jeff Radebe says no issue will be ignored at the Policy Conference

Economic framework

Meanwhile, newly elected General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila says the party should consider reversing its liberal micro-economic framework that serves the interest of big business.

Mapaila says the current economic framework is not working and needs radical change.

“Because the framework that it is in only serves the interest of big capital, which has no mandate and responsibility to the society. Therefore, we need to re-cast ourselves and look into detail to reshape this economic framework, so that it can respond to the living conditions of our people,” says Mapaila.

Video: ANC Policy Conference continues on Saturday