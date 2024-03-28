Motion to oust Ekurhuleni Mayor, Speaker reinstated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The motion of no confidence against City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana and Council Speaker Ntabiseng Tshivhenga is back on the agenda.

Voting was interrupted when councillors could not agree on amendments brought by other political parties. This prompted the Speaker to abruptly adjourn the meeting to seek a legal opinion on the proposed amendments.

Earlier this month, a heated council sitting ended abruptly after councillors could not agree on processes.

City Manager, Imogen Mashazi has warned that the removal of the Mayor could delay the approval of the adjustment budget which has a direct impact on service delivery.

“Today’s motion, the first one against the mayor is going to have a negative impact on the administration, especially on service delivery. In case the council collapses or the motion carries. So if the motion carries it means we don’t have an executive, so their items that are supposed to be served today, number 1 is the adjustment of the budget that needs to be served and the second one is the appointment of HODs.”