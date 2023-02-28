There could be a motion of no confidence against the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell. It comes after the council passed an amendment of a standing order which limits the number of no-confidence motions in the City of Ekurhuleni.

123 councilors voted in favour of the amendment while 77 voted against it.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus voted against the amendment, citing insufficient public consultation. But the opposition benches say public consultations for the rules that govern the municipality were concluded in December and January.

Before the amendment, the same motion could not be tabled before the council more than once every six months. This means opposition parties would have had to wait until May to remove Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. It is now possible at any time.

The City of Ekurhuleni has narrowly escaped being placed under administration. Council has finally approved the long-awaited adjustment budget which will enable the municipality to deliver services.

The municipality was unable to comply with key governance requirements due to power struggles inside council chambers.

“We are allocating and making sure that this budget that is a month late will address the issues of our residents. We will address the issues of our residents and our residents will not suffer anymore,” Fanyana Nkosi, MMC: Finance and Information Communication.

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga and the ANC’s Jonizizwe Dlabathi have been elected council speaker and chief whip respectively.