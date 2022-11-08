Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tania Campbell has been re-elected as Ekurhuleni’s Mayor. This follows her ousting in a motion of no confidence over a week ago.

Campbell beat the governing party’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi with 124 out of 224 votes while Dlabathi secured 99 of the votes cast.

The metro was contested by the two parties following the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s withdrawal of their candidate.

EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga withdraws just moments after accepting nomination:

DA Gauteng Chairperson Solly Msimanga has welcomed the victory.

Last week the ANC’s Ekurhuleni chairperson and former Mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed he did not avail himself for the mayoral position.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni says they remain determined and committed to serving as an opposition in the Metro.

Campbell was voted out through a motion of no confidence just last month. It’s reported that talks between the ANC and the EFF failed after the ANC’s provincial executive committee in Gauteng rejected a proposal this morning for the election of an EFF mayor in the city.

ANC’s Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson Masina explains, “EFF is our political opponent. It’s not our enemy. So that’s why we wine and dine with them, so that’s about it, so what happens in government, so we can’t do dealings as an ANC, we can only have a principled agreement so if we can’t reach an agreement that’s about it, so we didn’t reach an agreement, we are not bitter, we are not members of the EFF they are not members of the ANC, so we’re coming out here very strong as the ANC and we are ready to continue our work in the opposition benches.”