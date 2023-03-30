The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tania Campbell has been ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor on Thursday. 126 councilors voted in favour of the motion of no confidence against her, and 91 against the motion.

Opposition parties say Campbell has failed to deliver services to the people of Ekurhuleni during her tenure as mayor of the city.

This is the second time a motion has been brought against Campbell by the opposition block. In October last year, she was ousted after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion of no confidence against her.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell ousted: Mbalenhle Mthethwa reports

However, she was reinstated less than a month after defeating the ANC’s candidate, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, in the mayoral elections.

“Council resolved that the executive mayor is not fit for office. Council must resolve that the executive mayor Tania Campbell must be removed with immediate effect as guided by section 38 of the municipal structures act,” African Transformation Movement councillor, Mokgotla Senona addressed the sitting.